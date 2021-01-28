Search for suspect continues after deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are still investigating a deadly shooting the claimed the life of an Oklahoma City woman.

On Wednesday night, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 3200 block of Overbrook Dr.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two victims inside the home.

Authorities say a woman, 26-year-old Aunsheree Myrick, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, 27-year-old Cameron Watkins, was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

So far, officials say they have not made any arrests in the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

