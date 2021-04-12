Search for suspect continues after woman killed, man injured in shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are still searching for the suspect behind a deadly shooting outside an Oklahoma City bar.

Around 1:30 a.m. on April 10, officers were called to a reported shooting in the parking lot near N.W. 50th and Classen Circle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 22-year-old Kelly Lucio dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators also found a 44-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this point, officials say they do not know what led up to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.