OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are actively searching for a suspect after a person was shot in Southwest Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon.

The person who was shot survived and was taken to OU Medical Center but police said the suspect was able to get away. The only information they had was that the shooter was a large man wearing a dark hoodie who ran away after the shooting.

According to Oklahoma City Police, the shooting happened near Southwest 15th Street and Westwood Blvd. just outside of South Rotary Park.

They said that it started at a nearby apartment complex possibly between two neighbors.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Oklahoma City Police immediately.