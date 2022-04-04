CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say the search for a suspect following a trooper-involved shooting in Oklahoma City has come to an end.

Just after midnight on Friday, April 1, dispatchers received calls about a wrong-way driver heading westbound in the eastbound lanes along I-240.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol set up in a position to stop the driver, but the driver ended up hitting one patrol car head-on.

The driver continued driving along I-240 and troopers performed a tactical maneuver to stop the suspect. The suspect spun out after the TVI, but he was able to regain control and exit the interstate.

Officials say the driver was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of the I-240 Service Rd.

“At that time, there was a trooper that was on the Service Road and shots were fired. During all of that, the suspect vehicle continued to flee approximately another mile and then the suspect fled on foot,” said Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Investigators say the suspect, who was driving a stolen vehicle, fired shots at troopers first.

Officials identified the suspect as 35-year-old Gabriel Yeatman.

The search for Yeatman came to an end Monday in Chickasha.

The United States Marshals Service, Chickasha Police Department, and the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team worked together to make the arrest.

On Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the trooper was sore, but other than that, she’s going to be ok.