Search underway for missing 2-year-old boy in Mayes County

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A search is underway in Mayes County for a missing 2-year-old boy, officials say.

On Wednesday, around 11:20 a.m., the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office took a call in reference to a missing 2-year-old boy from a residence north of Salina.

The boy, Jesse Dale Young, was last seen on foot on the family’s property wearing a pull-up diaper and Croc-style shoes that are blue in color.

He is 3’3″ tall and weighs 35 pounds.

Multiple agencies are searching for Young in the “very diverse terrain.”

At this time, the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office is not asking for the public’s assistance at the scene, but to call (918) 825-3535 or 911 if you have any information.