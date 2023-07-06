BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) — It’s not your typical lost pet, but a kangaroo is on the loose in Blanchard.

Gil Gilbreath is desperate to find his one-of-a kind missing pet kangaroo named ‘Roo’ who was last spotted Wednesday afternoon.

“Oh no, oh no I knew I was in trouble,” explained Gilbreath who said that was his immediate reaction when he realized his kangaroo was gone.

Gilbreath says he initially didn’t realize Roo was on the loose.

“I thought, ‘Well, he’s out there’ and I had to go to work so I went to work,” said Gilbreath.

That was until neighbors spotted Roo roaming around their yard less than a mile away from Gilbreath’s home.

“I think about noon is when I got the call that he was spotted over here,” said Gilbreath.

Gilbreath provides petting zoos for his church and he said he kept Roo fenced in the back yard, but now its a waiting game.

“It went in those woods and it’s real thick, so we couldn’t get in there. It’s kind of a wait deal now,” explained Gilbreath.

Gilbreath is hopeful Roo will return home and when he does a new lock will be on the gate to prevent any future escapes.

If you spot Roo near the Blanchard area, please call animal welfare at 405-485-9392.