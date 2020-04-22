Search warrant leads to woman’s arrest, discovery of stolen property in Luther

Follow the Storms
LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman was arrested after a search warrant at a property in Luther led to the discovery of stolen property.

According to the Luther Police Department, Luther police and other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant in the 600 block of S. Dogwood.

Stolen property was found during the search warrant.

Angela McCandless, of Luther, was arrested and taken to the Oklahoma County Jail for knowingly and concealing stolen property, two counts of second-degree forgery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Jones Police, Nicoma Park Police and Wellston Police assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected.

