Search warrant reveals details about hundreds of stolen Amazon packages found in rural Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – A search warrant has shed further light on the hundreds of stolen Amazon packages found in rural Oklahoma County.

A total of 593 dumped stolen packages were found on New Year’s Eve, near Covell and Harrah Road. Each package had been opened. The only things left behind were books and a copy of the Quran.

The packages had been shipped out of an Amazon facility earlier in the month but never made it to the Post Office.

An envelope with a name and address was found among the pile of empty packages, leading investigators to a home 1.5 miles away where a third-party driver for amazon worked.

Investigators allege that Cesar Yasnier Cerqueira Rojas, an immigrant illegally in the U.S. from Cuba, was working as a third-party driver for Amazon, using a truck owned by 37-year-old Dinneris Matos Delgado.

Amazon package theft suspects.

Detectives believe Rojas loaded the extra pallets on the truck and brought them to the home.

Officials also arrested 38-year-old Maikel Perez Laurencio. All three are facing 15 felony counts of possession of stolen property and embezzlement. Delgato is also facing a charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Those living in the home owned two large delivery box trucks and were regularly seen by neighbors unloading package after package, concealing them inside the garage and storm shelter.

The search warrant states authorities found 1,921 loose items belonging to Amazon along with a complete pallet of boxed items for shipping.

Investigators also found eight smart phones, cash, checkbooks and foreign currency, including eight notes of various denominations from various countries.

They also found two glass pipes with residue, a butane lighter and a plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance from a black Michael Kors purse.