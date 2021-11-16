Season of giving begins as the Salvation Army sets out Angel Trees in malls in Oklahoma City, Norman and online

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Salvation Army kicked off its Angel Tree tradition at Quail Springs Mall and Sooner Mall on Tuesday, providing Oklahoma City and Norman residents the wonderful opportunity to give Christmas gifts to children in need.

KFOR’s Kevin Ogle was on hand to welcome the Angel Tree in Oklahoma City.

The idea of the Angel Tree is as simple as it is good. You pick an angel off the tree, purchase the gifts listed on the Angel list and bring the gifts back to the tree, unwrapped.

The Salvation Army then makes sure the gifts reach the children they are intended for, just in time for Christmas.

“On Christmas Morning, the child’s gonna get up, and there are gonna be gifts under the tree for that child. Regardless of what’s going on around them, they’re going to have a Merry Christmas,” said Maj. Charles Powell, Salvation Army Central Oklahoma.

The Angel Tree brings joy to over a thousand kids in need every year, helped by by generous Oklahomans who want to make sure make sure those children have a merry Christmas.

Oklahomans give even during the most difficult of circumstances, as they proved last year as the COVID-19 pandemic raged.

If you can’t make it to the mall to select an Angel, then you can do so online.

For the first time, the Salvation Army is giving community members the option to pick an angel online. Go to tsaok.org and click on “Angel Tree.”

Have a look at the below photo gallery for pictures of the Angel Trees’ first day at the local malls:

  • image of an angel on the salvation army angel tree
  • image of the salvation army angel tree
  • image of Kevin ogle with angel tree volunteers
  • Image of kevin ogle in front of the salvation army angel tree
  • image of the Angel tree
  • image of Salvation Army Angel Tree 2021
  • image of Salvation Army Angel Tree 2021
  • image of a woman at the Salvation Army Angel Tree
  • image of Angel at the top of the Salvation Army Angel Tree 2021

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter