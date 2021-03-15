Second arrest made in Edmond homicide

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Police have arrested a second person on the complaint of Second Degree Murder in connection to a homicide in late February.

On February 27, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Edmond Police found 46-year-old Eddie Beesley Jr. with multiple stab wounds at a residence on Three Stars Road, near Second Street and Bryant Avenue.

Crystal Nichols, Edmond Police Department

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and now 39-year-old Crystal Dawn Nichols has also been detained.

Edmond officials say Nichols was in the residence when officers arrived to find Beesley.

She is currently housed in Edmond’s jail and is awaiting transport to the OK County jail.

Edmond Police have now officially presented the charge of Second Degree Murder to the Oklahoma County District Attorney for the 16-year-old male suspect arrested at the scene.

This case is currently ongoing.