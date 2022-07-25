LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a 20-year-old man is now in custody after a medical marijuana dispensary robbery in Thackerville last week resulted in the death of one of the robbery suspects.

Clarence Hill, of Grayson County, Texas, was arrested at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Sherman, Texas, before being extradited back to Love County, where he is facing charges of Murder, Conspiracy and Robbery.

According to the OSBI, Hill was one of the two men who forcibly entered Border Buds on U.S. Highway 77 and indicated they wanted money and marijuana.

The second male showed the clerk his gun and the clerk informed both men he was also armed.

Investigators say the armed robber then shot at the clerk who returned fire, hitting the robber and killing him.

OSBI officials say Hill took off after being shot in the foot during the incident.

According to the OSBI, information was called into their tip-line, which led to Hill’s identity and arrest.

The Medical Examiner is currently working to identify the deceased man.

Anyone who has any information about this case is asked to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.