Cyril, Okla. (KFOR) – Newly filed arrest documents in Arizona show the second caregiver in the case of missing Oklahoma 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was arrested on a warrant for Murder in the First Degree and Child Neglect.

The same documents also revealed “evidence of the offense” was found on a cell phone in his possession.

Officials say 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the 200 block of W. Nebraska in Cyril after her 5-year-old sister was found wandering the neighborhood by a postal worker.

Alysia and Ivon Adams were Athena’s caretakers when she disappeared.

Ivon Adams. Image courtesy Maricopa County, Arizona.

Athena’s five-year-old sister was also in their care.

She was located Tuesday, January 10, 2023, near the Adams’ residence at 225 W. Nebraska in Cyril by postal carrier who found the child and immediately notified local police.

The five-year-girl is currently in protective custody.

Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona, and is expected to be extradited back to Oklahoma on one count of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Child Neglect.

He is currently being held at the Maricopa County Jail.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) continues to lead the investigation into Athena’s whereabouts.

When KFOR contacted the agency Friday afternoon to confirm the felony warrant for Ivon Adams, a representative for the agency said they had not seen the charges.

However, they confirmed the developments late Friday in a statement.

Adams’s wife Alysia Adams, was also arrested Thursday.

Alysia Adams, photo provided by Caddo County Sheriff

She is being held on child neglect charges.

While the intense search for Athena continues, McIntyre Law Chopper 3 captured video of authorities searching an open field in rural Grady County.

Neighbors told KFOR Alysia was known to stay on and around the property.

Because Adams waived his right to an extradition hearing, the state of Oklahoma now has 30 days to transport him back from Arizona to Oklahoma.

A candlelight vigil is planned in the town of Cyril on Saturday night.