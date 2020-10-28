Second day of winter weather blows through Oklahoma City metro, damage widespread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A second day of winter weather rocked the Oklahoma City metro Tuesday with trees falling on homes, vehicles and power lines.

Two videos emailed in by our KFOR viewers show close calls of people almost being hit by falling tree limbs. That’s only the tip of the iceberg of what the second day of winter weather brought to Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Branches were reported as falling all day and even during an interview KFOR conducted on Tuesday afternoon. As we spoke to Kristi Mathis in Bethany, a branch fell in her backyard near her garage. It pretty much summed up her day.

Her front yard was littered with tree limbs. Some of them fell on her home and even brought down a line on top of her car.

“It’s dented my roof multiple times; I’m sure I’ll have to get a new roof,” Mathis said. “Broke my skylight, all in the backyard, looks like my front yard as well, fell on my fence, on my car, a line down.”

Mathis said the damage and the crackling from the tree branches have put her on high alert.

“The noise sensations from around you alarm your – whatever sense that is – your seventh sense at this point,” she said.

Mathis was one of about 230,000 households without power on Tuesday night. At Southbound Interstate 35 in Norman, a tree from Nancy McCourry’s front yard sat in the middle of the road.

“All of a sudden I heard this ‘KABOOM,’ just a loud crash,” McCourry said.

McCourry said she’s hoping the other half of that tree doesn’t come down, because it’s leaning toward her home.

“If that freezes more, if we have a third wave come in, I don’t know, it might go,” she said.

Back north in Guthrie, the Chennault family is dealing with some damage of their own. Tree limbs fell on their home, shed and through their fence in their front yard, even bringing down a power line in their backyard.

“Part of the house is off, powered off, and the other half is not off,” Jenny Chennault said.

All of this occurred as residents all over the state of Oklahoma weather the storm.

