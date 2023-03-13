OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A second person has been arrested following a violent attack at an Oklahoma City bar.

Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 9, Oklahoma City police dispatchers received a 911 call about an attack in a bar parking lot.

According to an incident report, the caller mentioned a person had “possibly died.

“One person [was] found there in the parking lot beat up. Turns out this person was pretty violently assaulted and was bleeding pretty profusely from the face,” said Officer Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The report states that officers arrived at the Friends of Friends Bar parking lot and spotted the victim lying on the ground, face down.

First responders lifted the victim onto his back, but “could hear a lot of fluid inside his mouth,” the report states.

After the victim was rushed to the hospital, investigators learned that most of the bones in his face and eyes were broken.

Authorities say the victim’s injuries were so severe that he is now blind in one eye, partially deaf, and is no longer able to work.

On Oct. 18, authorities arrested Keironte Compton on complaints of maiming and robbery by force.

Now, officials say a second arrest has been made.

Police arrested 26-year-old Corey Cooper II on complaints of maiming, second-degree robbery, and assault and battery by force likely to cause death.