Second man arrested for break-in that resulted in homeowner shooting, killing accomplice in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A second burglary suspect is accused of murder in Logan County after a homeowner shot and killed one of the suspect’s alleged accomplices.

U.S. Marshals arrested 35-year-old Myklayn Lynne Day in an area west of Yukon on Wednesday and transported him to the Canadian County Detention Center, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials.

Day is accused of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary.

His alleged crimes occurred during the early morning hours of Oct. 1.

Myklayn Lynne Day

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. that day from a homeowner who said he shot an intruder inside his residence on Backhaus Road near Guthrie.

“The homeowner heard multiple people breaking into the home, got his gun and fired in the direction of the intruders,” OSBI officials said.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found 44-year-old Trini Louise Salazar inside the home with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Day’s second alleged accomplice, 45-year-old Jesse Eugene Bramlett, was arrested on Oct. 13. He faces the same charges as Day.