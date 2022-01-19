Second Oklahoma teen dies from crash injuries

Crash near Goldsby that killed 18-year-old Gabriel Williams and injured 3 other Moore High School Baseball players

GOLDSBY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a second teenager has died following a devastating crash along I-35 earlier this month.

Around 3 a.m. on Jan. 3, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along I-35 near Goldsby.

According to the accident report, 18-year-old Gabriel Williams was driving the 2002 Ford Van northbound along I-35. However, troopers say Williams may have been sleepy and lost control of the vehicle.

“We’re assuming that that is what’s going on. He was driving for quite a while and it was early in the morning,” Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said.

As a result, the van left the roadway to the left before Williams overcorrected, causing the vehicle to leave the road to the right.

The van rolled three times, throwing three of the passengers from the vehicle.

Sadly, Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, officials say a second teenager has died from his injuries.

On Jan. 12, 17-year-old Bryson Cael died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

