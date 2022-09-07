NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a second passenger has died following a deadly pursuit that occurred last month.

Authorities say it started when an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a stolen vehicle near I-35 and S.E. Grand on Aug. 15.

“State law says that when red, blue lights come on, you yield to the right,” said Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “Had that occurred, no loss of life would have would have happened.”

However, the driver took off and led troopers on a chase.

The chase ended in Norman when a trooper performed a TVI, causing the suspect’s vehicle to flip.

Authorities say 22-year-old Ethan Mestes and 26-year-old Mercedes Martinez were ejected from the vehicle.

Mestes was pronounced dead at the scene, and Martinez was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

“Anytime there’s a loss of life, that’s terrible,” said Foster. “Somebody’s decision to flee from the police cost a life.”

Now, officials say Martinez has died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

The driver, 30-year-old Alex Carpenter, has been charged with first-degree murder, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and eluding.

At this point, Carpenter has not been charged in connection with Martinez’s death.