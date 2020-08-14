Second person arrested for alleged murder of Enid man

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid police have arrested a second person who is accused of murdering a man in Enid.

Dorhee Ventura Wofford, 26, was arrested early Friday morning in Oklahoma City. He is accused of killing Nestor Garcia Ramirez on Aug. 5. Enid police obtained an arrest warrant against Wofford for suspicion of first-degree murder, according to an Enid Police Department news release.

Wofford’s arrest comes two days after 25-year-old Courtney Renee Sherrill, aka Courtney Flowers, was arrested at the Enid Police Department on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and child endangerment.

Courtney Renee Sherrill

Sherrill is also accused of killing Ramirez during a burglary and shooting at his residence in the 1900 block of West Walnut.

Enid police are not releasing further information at this time because the homicide investigation is ongoing, the news release states.

Anyone who has additional information about the alleged homicide is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency number, (580) 242-7000, or call Crime Stoppers at 233-6233, or text keyword EPDTIP to 847411. Tips can also be submitted in the Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be found in the app store by searching “Enid PD”.

“You may earn a reward, you will remain anonymous and you won’t be required to testify,” the news release states.

