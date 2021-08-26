Second person arrested for deadly shooting outside Oklahoma dispensary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested a second person in connection to a deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Last week, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting outside a dispensary, located near Western Ave. and S.W. 65th.

“When officers arrived, they located one victim in the parking lot of that business,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. 

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Adrian Brown. Brown was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. 

Jamal Butler and Ryan Boyd

Police arrested Ryan Boyd, who was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, authorities also arrested Jamal Butler for the murder.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip line at (405) 297-1200.

