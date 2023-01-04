JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a second person has died following a November crash in Johnston County.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, emergency crews were called to an accident along State Hwy 1, half a mile south of Center Road.

Investigators say a 2003 Chevy Avalanche was heading northbound on Hwy 1 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2001 Chevy Pickup head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck, 23-year-old Jayson Khoury, was rushed to a Texas hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and the passenger in the Avalanche were admitted to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities say the passenger, 21-year-old Brandon Vineyard, died from his injuries on Dec. 18.