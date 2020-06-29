Second student-athlete, assistant coach at Mustang Public Schools test positive for COVID-19

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Just one day after Mustang Public Schools announced a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19, the district says another student-athlete and assistant coach have also tested positive for the virus.

On Sunday night, the district was made aware that another student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

The student, a football player, was last at practice on Friday, and cleared screening for participation at that time (no fever or other symptoms).

In an abundance of caution, head football coach Lee Blankenship postponed activities for the team for the upcoming week after a positive test of a basketball player on Thursday. During the conference call for fact-checking of this statement, the district learned that one of their assistant football coaches, who had visited Texas over the weekend, also tested positive for COVID-19 upon going to a medical facility for non-emergency care.

The coach was last at practice on Wednesday.

The district has suspended the summer activities of the football program for the next 14 days and are recommending that all football coaches and student-athletes self-quarantine. The athletic facilities used by the team will be thoroughly disinfected and cleaned.

“Once again, our protocol has been enacted and we will continue to focus on providing the student-athletes and coach with needed support while mitigating the risk to others,” Mustang Athletic Director Robert Foreman said.

Superintendent Charles Bradley continued by saying that “this again underscores the challenges ahead for all of Oklahoma. The safety and health of our students and staff remain a top priority, and we will continually evaluate our processes to that end.”

“Again, all other programs will continue with our screening protocols in place,” Foreman continued. “It is also again imperative that we recognize the family and coach for informing us of their results. We are all in this together, and our partnership will continue to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved with Mustang athletics and other student activities.”

