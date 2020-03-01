Second suspect arrested in deadly Moore apartment shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - Police have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that left a 20-year-old dead in January.

20-year-old Karlin Vaughn was arrested on Friday.

His cousin, 22-year-old Garrett Vaughn, was arrested shortly after the murder.

"After interviewing them, it was determined that Garrett had produced a handgun at some point," Jeremy Lewis with Moore Police said after the shooting.

Police say Thomas Poolaw was shot after some sort of disagreement.

"While at the residence, there was some kind of a struggle and Poolaw was struck one time in the neck with a bullet," Lewis said.

Poolaw was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Besides the Vaughn cousins, Poolaw's girlfriend was also at the scene when he was shot.

Police told News 4 at the time of the shooting there were no signs of premeditation. Both Karlin and Garrett Vaughn are charged with second degree murder.