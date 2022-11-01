OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a second person is in custody in connection with a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 10, Oklahoma City police were called to the Plaza Inn after receiving a report of gunshots being heard in the area.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred shot to death.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Joshua Gresham on complaints of accessory to murder, and receiving or concealing stolen property in connection to the shooting.

On Sunday, police arrested 42-year-old Anthony Dewayne Taylor on a complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.