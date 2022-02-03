OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma was impacted by a winter storm on Wednesday, but we’re not done with the winter precipitation just yet.

As many Oklahomans try to head to work, crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say they will be dealing with ‘slick and hazardous’ conditions on many local roads.

In addition to the snow-packed roads, you should prepare for the bitter temperatures.

On Thursday morning, wind chills will make it feel like -10 degrees in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Snow and ice were already moving in to the southeastern part of the state near Durant and Antlers. In the far western part of the state, heavy snow was also moving in to areas near Snyder and Hollis.

In addition to frigid temperatures and winter precip, the state will also deal with strong winds.

Another round of snow is expected to move into the metro by 11 a.m. on Thursday and will taper off by 12 a.m.

Current models suggest that Oklahoma City could see an additional one to three inches of snow.