Second Yukon firefighter tests positive for COVID-19, city announces

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Yukon has announced that a second firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19.

The firefighter was on vacation when infected and when symptoms appeared. The individual has not reported to work since becoming infected and is currently resting at home.

City officials say they are “closely monitoring the situation and will take necessary actions to protect its residents and employees.”

Earlier this month, the city announced that a firefighter and another City of Yukon employee both tested positive for the virus.

The Yukon Fire Department has taken the following steps to protect the public and its employees:

  • Dispatch screening process: If the caller meets the symptoms of COVID-19, firefighters respond with full personal protective equipment
  • Firefighters wear a mask during any interaction with the public
  • Ride-alongs and station tours have been postponed
  • Visitors are not allowed in the stations, except those with a medical emergency. Those visitors must wear a mask.

