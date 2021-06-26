Section of I-35 South in Oklahoma City closed for overhead sign repair

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A portion of Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City is closed and an alternate route has been set up.

I-35 South is closed and traffic is being diverted to the Wilshire Boulevard service road through Saturday afternoon for repairs to an overhead sign.

The sign was damaged during an earlier crash.

“Drivers can expect lengthy delays or should use an alternate route, such as I-235 or the Kickapoo Turnpike (toll road) to go south,” an Oklahoma Department of Transportation news release states.