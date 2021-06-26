Section of I-35 South in Oklahoma City closed for overhead sign repair

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A portion of Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City is closed and an alternate route has been set up.

I-35 South is closed and traffic is being diverted to the Wilshire Boulevard service road through Saturday afternoon for repairs to an overhead sign.

The sign was damaged during an earlier crash.

“Drivers can expect lengthy delays or should use an alternate route, such as I-235 or the Kickapoo Turnpike (toll road) to go south,” an Oklahoma Department of Transportation news release states.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report