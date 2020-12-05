Section of I-35 North in Oklahoma City closed following rollover tractor-trailer crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A section of Interstate 35 North in Oklahoma City is closed following a rollover tractor-trailer accident.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon at around mile marker 132A, located just south of Northeast 50th Street.

I-35 North is being diverted at Northeast 36th Street (mile marker 131) to the I-35 Service Road/Bryant Avenue and can reenter I-35 at the Northeast 50th Street on-ramp, according to an Oklahoma Department of Transportation alert.

“Motorists can expect significant delays and congestion in the area while responders work to clear the lanes,” the alert states.

ODOT advises motorists to plan for additional travel time in the area where the accident occurred or locate an alternate route such as northbound I-235 to eastbound I-44 to northbound I-35.

No one was injured in the crash.

