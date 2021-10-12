UPDATE: Section of I-35 South in UPDATE: Lanes now clear across Canadian River Bridge in Norman

UPDATE: The Canadian River Bridge is now clear following a crash on Interstate 35 South that narrowed traffic down to one lane.
Original Story
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A stretch of Interstate 35 South in Norman is down to one lane following a crash.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials said all three lanes of I-35 South are blocked with traffic diverted onto shoulder at the Canadian River Bridge between State Highway 9 East (mm 108A) and State Highway 9 West (mm 106).
Motorists are advised to anticipate lengthy delays.