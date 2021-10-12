UPDATE: Section of I-35 South in UPDATE: Lanes now clear across Canadian River Bridge in Norman

Police say the victim, identified as Thomas Arrington of Alaska, had arrived in Massachusetts earlier on Friday morning for vacation. (Getty Images)

UPDATE: The Canadian River Bridge is now clear following a crash on Interstate 35 South that narrowed traffic down to one lane.

Original Story

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A stretch of Interstate 35 South in Norman is down to one lane following a crash.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials said all three lanes of I-35 South are blocked with traffic diverted onto shoulder at the Canadian River Bridge between State Highway 9 East (mm 108A) and State Highway 9 West (mm 106).

Motorists are advised to anticipate lengthy delays.