UPDATE: Interstate 44 North at Airport Road in Oklahoma City is open again. It was briefly closed Wednesday night following an accident.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A vehicle crash caused a part of Interstate 44 North in Oklahoma City to close Wednesday night.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said I-44 North at Airport Road was shut down at 9:43 p.m. because of an accident that caused injuries.

Traffic is being diverted to Airport Road westbound.