OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A part of Interstate 44 West in Oklahoma City is closed following a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

All I-44 westbound lanes are closed at May Avenue (mile marker 124) because of a vehicle crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash scene on I-44 West.

“I-44 traffic must use an alternate route, such as I-35 or I-235 to I-40 to I-44,” OHP officials said.

No details were provided on the severity of the crash.