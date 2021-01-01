UPDATE: Kilpatrick Turnpike’s Britton toll plaza reopened

UPDATE: The Kilpatrick Turnpike’s Britton toll plaza has been reopened.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A section of the Kilpatrick Turnpike is closed in Oklahoma City after a power line fell.

The turnpike was closed at 9:54 p.m. Thursday at the Britton toll plaza after a downed power line fell across the road, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Northbound traffic is shut down at Wilshire Boulevard and southbound traffic is shut down at Northwest Expressway.

