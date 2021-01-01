Section of Norman street to close for water line work

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A section of Jones Avenue in Norman will close on Monday for water line work.
Jones Avenue will be closed between East Tonhawa Street and East Main Street starting Monday, and is expected to remain closed for three weeks, weather permitting, according to a City of Norman news release.
“Cimarron Construction Company is replacing existing water lines along Gray Street, Tonhawa Street, and various side streets generally from Flood Avenue to Porter Avenue,” the news release states.
The existing water lines will be replaced by new six, eight, and 12-inch water lines.
- Adobe Flash ends Thursday and you need to uninstall for security reasons
- 9 nuns at NY convent die from COVID-19 in month
- Senate scrambles to find solution for stimulus checks
- Last of singing McGuire Sisters dies in Vegas; Phyllis, 89
- New coronavirus variant reported in Florida, marking the nation’s 3rd confirmed case