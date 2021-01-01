Section of Norman street to close for water line work

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

City of Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A section of Jones Avenue in Norman will close on Monday for water line work.

Jones Avenue will be closed between East Tonhawa Street and East Main Street starting Monday, and is expected to remain closed for three weeks, weather permitting, according to a City of Norman news release.

“Cimarron Construction Company is replacing existing water lines along Gray Street, Tonhawa Street, and various side streets generally from Flood Avenue to Porter Avenue,” the news release states.

The existing water lines will be replaced by new six, eight, and 12-inch water lines.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
New Year's Day! The countdown is ON!
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter