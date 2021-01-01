Section of Norman street to close for water line work

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A section of Jones Avenue in Norman will close on Monday for water line work.

Jones Avenue will be closed between East Tonhawa Street and East Main Street starting Monday, and is expected to remain closed for three weeks, weather permitting, according to a City of Norman news release.

“Cimarron Construction Company is replacing existing water lines along Gray Street, Tonhawa Street, and various side streets generally from Flood Avenue to Porter Avenue,” the news release states.

The existing water lines will be replaced by new six, eight, and 12-inch water lines.