OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students will be heading back to school soon, and Oklahoma City Public Schools administrators are making security a top priority.

The 2022-23 school year starts on Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City.

Local parents are of course concerned about their child’s safety in the wake of the tragic May 24th shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students and two teachers dead.

OKCPS administrators are partnering with Oklahoma City police for sight checks at schools.

School employees also participate in multiple safety drills each year to prepare for emergencies, school district officials said.

“We don’t want to be so paranoid about the events that happen around our country that we are scaring our kids,” said Wayland Cubit, OKCPS Director of Security. “We want to make sure they’re prepared. We want to make sure they’re confident that if something happens, we can handle it, and we’re safe in our schools.”

There will be no change in security protocols for students this upcoming school year, according to school officials.

Students are encouraged to report anything they see or hear that seems unusual or alarming.