OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police say a security guard was attacked in a Northwest City hotel leaving him seriously injured.

Police say the security guard confronted a man for trespassing, when the suspect is said to have tried to grab the gun of the security guard.

According to the police report, during the struggle the victim “the guard” was bitten so hard a chunk was hanging from his hand.

Police caught up with the suspect, Angelo Gilliam who was arrested on several complaints including maiming.