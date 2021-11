OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are investigating after a security guard was shot in Bricktown.

Officials say a fight broke out near Brickopolis and at least one person pulled out a gun and started firing.

One of those bullets hit a security guard, who was rushed to a nearby hospital.

At this point, the extent of the victim’s injuries has not been released.

Police say they are investigating whether a fight at a nearby bar was connected to the incident.