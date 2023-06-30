MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Independence Day is always a BIG celebration across the country as we celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

That means there will be Barbeques, cookouts, and firework displays!

And speaking of BIG, Good Guys Fireworks in Mustang has set up a fireworks stand in the parking lot of the Empowered Church.

Lions Club firework stand. Image KFOR.

They even made a replica of the world’s largest aerial fireworks shell. The circumference is 62 inches and was based on the original shell that weighed 2,797 pounds and was used in a fireworks celebration back in 2020. The radius bloom of the exploding fireworks from the original shell was 3,000 feet, that’s more than half a mile wide.

Replica of world’s biggest fireworks shell. Image KFOR. Lions Club firework stand. Image KFOR.

Also, if you stop to buy fireworks, a portion of proceeds benefit the Mustang Lions Club to help with community projects. They’ll even throw in a little surprise with your purchase.

“We have 3D glasses this year that are brand new. They are free with every purchase and they just simply make your experience a lot more fun, a lot more imaginative, and a lot more coming towards you, I guess would be the best way to say it.” said Rob Estes, President of Mustang Lions Club.

If that wasn’t enough, they have even set up a lemonade stand next to the fireworks stand run by Little Lions to quench your thirst in the heat.

Lions Club lemonade stand. Image KFOR.

No doubt the 4th of July is going to be a HOT event in Mustang and across Oklahoma.