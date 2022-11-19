NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Christmas favorite is back with all your favorite holiday treats and movie flick. The traditional favorite Christmas Vacation with the Selah community and friends is a sure getaway that will make you laugh and smile!

Gates open at 3:00 pm.

With holidays approaching and family coming, Clark Griswold wants to have a perfect family Christmas. However, things go awry quickly.

This family comedy is sure to make you laugh as some of the family shows up unplanned, all while Clark’s employers reneges on the holiday bonus he needs.

Food trucks will be available with treats and a fire to keep you toasty!

For more information on this old fashioned Wells Family Christmas Tree Farm tradition