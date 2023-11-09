UPDATE 11/09/2023 9:30 AM

According to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the I-44/Turner Turnpike on-ramp has reopened following a bridge hit Wednesday night.

The westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike off-ramp at Stroud remains closed due to damage.

ORIGINAL STORY

STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) – A semi accident is causing traffic concerns on the Turner Turnpike near Stroud.

According to officials, a semi carrying metal pipes struck a bridge around 11 p.m. Wednesday night causing damage to one of the bridge’s beams.

Officials say the on and off ramps westbound at exit 179 are closed as the scene is cleared and bridge is repaired.

There is currently no estimate as to when the roadway with reopen.

Visit KFOR’s Live Traffic Map for updates.