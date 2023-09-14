OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A semi accident is causing some traffic delays on I-44 Thursday morning.

According to officials, a semi caught fire in the westbound lanes on I-44 near Classen on the Belle Isle Bridge around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The fire has been put out and there are currently no reports of injuries.

A KFOR crew on scene says traffic can move through the area but it has slowed down while emergency crews clean up the roadway.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the westbound on-ramp I-44 ramp is closed and westbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane between Western Ave. and N.W. Expressway.

ODOT advised drivers to use alternate routes like I-235.

Visit KFOR’s Live Traffic Map for more information.