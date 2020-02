JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A bridge in Johnston County is shut down after a semi fell into the creek below.

The incident happened Wednesday morning on North Bellwood Road at the “one arm bridge.”

According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, the semi failed to negotiate the slight turn, took out part of the bridge and fell into the creek.

The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The bridge is expected to be closed “for a lengthy amount of time.”