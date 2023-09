OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Two lanes have been closed on I-44 northbound at the Airport Road junction after an accident involving a semi truck hauling hay bales on Friday afternoon.

I-44, Airport Road, Image courtesy McIntyre Law Chopper 4

A crew is currently working to clear the hay bales off of the road. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route and expect delays if headed to the Will Rogers Airport.

This is a developing story.