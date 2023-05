LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Jacktown Fire Department confirms they are on the scene of a semi hauling hazardous materials caught on fire in Lincoln County.

McIntrye Chopper 4 is over the scene of the incident located at Highway 177 and County Road 1060 just north of Shawnee.

Highway 177 and County Road 1060 just north of Shawnee, Image courtesy KFOR

Fire officials say the semi truck was carrying ammonium sulfate.

Crews have shut down the roads at this time while the scene is cleaned up and secured.

No word yet on what caused the incident.

This story is developing.