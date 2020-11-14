Semi-truck catches fire during rollover crash in Oklahoma City

A fiery semi-truck rollover crash occurred early Saturday morning on Interstate 240 at Western Avenue.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A semi-truck caught fire and caused a section of Interstate 240 to shut down after crashing early Saturday morning in Oklahoma City.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on I-240 East at Western Avenue.

A motorist was in her vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate, sleeping, when another vehicle crashed into her.

The driver of the semi-truck swerved to avoid hitting the two crashed vehicles, causing the semi-truck to tip over.

Oklahoma City firefighters at the scene of a semi-truck rollover crash on Interstate 240 early Saturday morning.

A small fire ignited on the truck.

That section of interstate was shut down because of a diesel leak. HAZMAT was called to the scene to safely clean up the leak.

No one was injured in the crash.

