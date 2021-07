OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers along northbound I-35 may notice a slowdown on their drive to work Friday morning.

Officials say northbound I-35 was narrowed to one lane near S.E. 89th St. due to a crash.

Investigators say a semi-truck driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit a guardrail, causing it to flip.

The driver is expected to be OK.

Drivers can expect significant delays and congestion in the area through the morning rush hour.