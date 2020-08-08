Semi-truck crashes into multiple structures, including duplex in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A semi-truck crashed into multiple structures, including a duplex, in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency personnel rushed to the 3700 block of Catamaran Drive following the crash.

The semi-truck drove off of a highway and crashed into the structures.

A semi-truck crashed into a duplex in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City firefighters and OG&E personnel are at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released details on what caused the semi-truck driver to crash into the structures.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

LATEST STORIES