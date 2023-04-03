CATOOSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A trooper is lucky to be uninjured following a crash in Catoosa.

On March 31, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and firefighters were investigating a rollover crash along Hwy 412 and the Creek Turnpike.

While they were at the scene, a semi-truck driver hit a fire truck and a patrol car.

“Thank God our public safety workers were able to scramble to safety and [were] not physically injured. A special thank you to God that our State Trooper wasn’t sitting in that patrol car,” the Catoosa Police Department posted on Facebook.

The roof of the trooper’s vehicle caved in and the vehicle was pushed off the road.

Fortunately, no one was inside the vehicle at the time.