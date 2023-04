OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers along a busy interstate may expect a few slowdowns following a crash Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to an overturned semi-truck along I-40 and I-235.

The semi-truck tipped and spilled its contents along the exit to get on southbound I-235 from I-40.

The exit is narrowed to one lane, causing quite a bit of slowdown. Traffic was initially backed up for a mile.