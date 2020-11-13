Semi-truck rollover crash shuts down part of I-35 in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A section of Interstate 35 in the Norman area is closed after a semi-truck rolled over Thursday night.

Both northbound and southbound Interstate 35 are closed between U.S. 77/Flood Avenue and Tecumseh Road in Norman for several hours because of the crash, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol advisory.

Traffic is being redirected to U.S. 77/Flood Avenue.

“Drivers should use an alternate route and plan additional travel time,” the advisory states.

A semi-truck was in a rollover crash on Interstate 35 in the Norman area.

KFOR News was at the scene, where several tow trucks were being used to flip the semi-truck back onto its wheels.

No information has been provided on whether the crash caused injuries.

