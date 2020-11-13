Semi-truck rollover crash shuts down part of I-35 in Norman

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A section of Interstate 35 in the Norman area is closed after a semi-truck rolled over Thursday night.

Both northbound and southbound Interstate 35 are closed between U.S. 77/Flood Avenue and Tecumseh Road in Norman for several hours because of the crash, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol advisory.

Traffic is being redirected to U.S. 77/Flood Avenue.

“Drivers should use an alternate route and plan additional travel time,” the advisory states.

Photo goes with story
A semi-truck was in a rollover crash on Interstate 35 in the Norman area.

KFOR News was at the scene, where several tow trucks were being used to flip the semi-truck back onto its wheels.

No information has been provided on whether the crash caused injuries.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter