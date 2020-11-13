Semi-truck rollover crash shuts down part of I-35 in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A section of Interstate 35 in the Norman area is closed after a semi-truck rolled over Thursday night.
Both northbound and southbound Interstate 35 are closed between U.S. 77/Flood Avenue and Tecumseh Road in Norman for several hours because of the crash, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol advisory.
Traffic is being redirected to U.S. 77/Flood Avenue.
“Drivers should use an alternate route and plan additional travel time,” the advisory states.
KFOR News was at the scene, where several tow trucks were being used to flip the semi-truck back onto its wheels.
No information has been provided on whether the crash caused injuries.
