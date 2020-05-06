Semi truck, train collide in Johnston County leaving one injured

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A semi truck driver was injured after colliding with a train when he failed to yield, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened around 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday on Kelly Road at the BNSF railroad tracks, approximately 3.5 miles south of Mill Creek.

According to a trooper’s report, a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train hauling 96 cars was traveling southbound on the railroad tracks at Kelly Road when a semi truck failed to yield and pulled in front of the train.

The semi was pushed down the railroad tracks for approximately one-half mile.

When the train came to a controlled stop, the diesel tanks on the truck ruptured, causing the tracks and truck to catch on fire.

Photo courtesy: Johnston Co. Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy: Johnston Co. Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy: Johnston Co. Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy: Johnston Co. Sheriff’s Office

The BNSF conductor and engineer were able to exit the locomotive and locate the driver of the semi truck.

They dragged him out of the wreckage and to safety before the entire truck was fully engulfed with flames, which also included the front of the locomotive.

Several agencies responded to the scene to help with the incident.

The driver of the semi, 71, was flown to the hospital in fair condition with several injuries.

The conductor and engineer were not injured.

According to the OHP report, the cause of the collision was due to “failure to yield.”