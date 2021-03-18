Seminole citizen descendants of slaves say they were denied COVID-19 vaccine at Oklahoma Indian Health Services clinic

WEWOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – A group of Seminole Citizens, who are descendants of slaves known as Freedmen, claim they were denied a COVID-19 shot at an Indian Health Services clinic in Wewoka.

“You’re telling a group of people that is a fourth of the tribe to go ahead and die because you don’t want to give us a shot,” LeEtta Osborne-Sampson told KFOR.

Osborne-Sampson, a Freedman citizen of the Seminole Nation, said she was denied when she tried to get a COVID-19 shot last month at the Indian Health Services clinic in Wewoka using her tribal ID.

“It says 0/0 Indian blood but it says Freedman,” Said Osborne-Sampson. “They told me that they do not recognize their citizens there.”

It’s been a years long battle for the Freedmen, who are descendants of slaves that lived among the Seminoles.

“We all have fought the same fight. We all have shed the same blood to be called Seminoles,” Osborne-Sampson said.

After a series of lawsuits, the Freedmen were finally established as full tribal citizens in 2003.

However, Osborne-Sampson said they are still being denied many services.

“They sent us a denial letter, saying that we had the wrong cards,” Another Conley said.

Anthony Conley said he also was denied a COVID-19 shot in February at the Wewoka clinic.

“A lot of my family member have died, passed away waiting to get health services and stuff like that,” he said.

Both Conley and LeEtta told KFOR they’ve sat on the Seminole Nation tribal council for over 10 years.

They’re now working with other Freedmen on yet another legal battle.

“We’re trying to pull together $10,000 for the lawyer that we have chosen to go back into federal court to try to resolve this situation,” Osborne-Sampson said.

Indian Health Services sent KFOR the following statement on Thursday:

“The Indian Health Service is coordinating closely with tribes and the state of Oklahoma to ensure that vaccines reach Indian Country as quickly and equitably as possible. Together, we aim to provide access to vaccination to anyone who wants it. As vaccine supplies allow, the IHS is expanding access to vaccines in accordance with Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations. The Indian Health Service has administered more than 780,000 COVID-19 vaccines. This achievement is despite the challenges IHS faces in terms of the predominantly rural and remote locations we serve and the infrastructure challenges those communities face. IHS has been consistently administering vaccines at higher rates than most states. The IHS Wewoka Service Unit provides health care services to the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma and other American Indians and Alaska Natives. To support community immunity, the Wewoka Service Unit is currently providing COVID-19 vaccines to American Indians and Alaska Natives, their household members/caregivers, and all other members of the local community, who are 18 years and older, within available vaccine supply. This includes Freedmen of the Seminole Nation who reside in the local community. The Wewoka Service Unit is providing vaccination by appointment and at community vaccination events. The Oklahoma City Area Indian Health Service is not involved in determining tribal enrollment of individual citizens. The Oklahoma City Area provides health care services to eligible beneficiaries in accordance with federal statute and regulations.” INDIAN HEALTH SERVICES SPOKESPERSON

Seminole Nation Chief Greg Chilcoat also released the following statement:

“The United States Indian Health Service is the entity in charge of administering Covid-19 vaccinations to the Seminole Nation, and it is the Nation’s understanding that such vaccine dissemination is being administered entirely consistent with federal law and policy in providing such vaccinations. Any allegation that the Seminole Nation is denying access of the Covid-19 vaccine to a group of people is entirely false.” GREG CHILCOAT, SEMINOLE NATION CHIEF

“In a pandemic, you would think that the tribe would look beyond our color, beyond the ethnic of what you call us and see the people that we are, a part of this nation,” Osborne-Sampson said.